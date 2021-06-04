Home

Rugby

Vudogo set for Super Rugby debut

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 11, 2021 6:00 am

Former Fiji Under-20 center Ilikena Vudogo is set to make his Rebels debut tomorrow.

The 22 year old has been named on the Rebels bench against the Crusaders in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Vudogo signed a three-year deal late last year with the Rebel which will end in 2023.

The Nalotu villager from Yawe in Kadavu is one of the four Fijians that will be in action for the Melbourne side.

Isi Naisarani, Marika Koroibete and Frank Lomani are in the starting 15 while Vudogo will wear the number 23 jersey.

The former Tailevu player was part of the Brisbane Broncos development pathway for a number of years but it didn’t quite work out for him.

He was also a member of the Fiji 7s extended squad in 2018.

Vudogo formed a deadly midfield combination with Vilimoni Botitu for Fiji at the World Rugby under 20 trophy in Romania in 2018 where he also claimed the player of the tournament award.

The Rebels hosts the Crusaders at 4:35pm tomorrow.

