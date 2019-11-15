Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
2020-2021 National Budget passed|Budget lays foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata|Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Vuate Karawalevu signs for Brumbies

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 31, 2020 12:45 pm
Vuate Karawalevu [right] with his dad Josaia Wadali

Former Marist Brothers High School Under-18 captain Vuate Karawalevu has signed with Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies for the 2020/21 season.

The 19-year-old sealed the deal earlier this year and is awaiting the lifting of restrictions before joining the Canberra based side.

The Dravuwalu, Kadavu youngster is also set to make his Skipper debut for Naitasiri tomorrow against Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Karawalevu will be the youngest player in the Skipper Cup competition if he comes off the bench against Nadi tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Karawalevu didn’t think twice when he was offered the deal to join the Brumbies.

“I wouldn’t take no for an answer as soon as the deal came I had to sign the deal and it is really good to be part of a major club in Australia.”

Karawalevu’s father, Josaia Wadali says his son decided to join Naitasiri for some game time.

“At the beginning of this year he signed a contract with ACT Brumbies but that was vetted by the fact there was a closure in boarder. He is still fit to join Naitasiri while waiting.”

About Karawalevu:
Karawalevu started his rugby career with Leicester in England from 2007 to 2011.

When he returned to Fiji, he joined the Suva Primary School rugby team before joining Marist Brothers High School.

Last year he joined the Fijian Warriors side alongside Naitasiri team-mates Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Chris Minimbi and Emmanuel Naciva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.