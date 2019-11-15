Vuate Karawalevu signs for Brumbies

Former Marist Brothers High School Under-18 captain Vuate Karawalevu has signed with Super Rugby side ACT Brumbies for the 2020/21 season.

The 19-year-old sealed the deal earlier this year and is awaiting the lifting of restrictions before joining the Canberra based side.

The Dravuwalu, Kadavu youngster is also set to make his Skipper debut for Naitasiri tomorrow against Nadi.

Karawalevu will be the youngest player in the Skipper Cup competition if he comes off the bench against Nadi tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Karawalevu didn’t think twice when he was offered the deal to join the Brumbies.

“I wouldn’t take no for an answer as soon as the deal came I had to sign the deal and it is really good to be part of a major club in Australia.”

Karawalevu’s father, Josaia Wadali says his son decided to join Naitasiri for some game time.

“At the beginning of this year he signed a contract with ACT Brumbies but that was vetted by the fact there was a closure in boarder. He is still fit to join Naitasiri while waiting.”

About Karawalevu:

Karawalevu started his rugby career with Leicester in England from 2007 to 2011.

When he returned to Fiji, he joined the Suva Primary School rugby team before joining Marist Brothers High School.

Last year he joined the Fijian Warriors side alongside Naitasiri team-mates Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Chris Minimbi and Emmanuel Naciva.