Vota pushes on for mum

New Fijian Drua recruit, Apisalome Vota says his mum has been the biggest inspiration in his life.

The Naitasiri native has not had a normal life, but this has not stopped him from making a name for himself on the local rugby scene.

The 25-year-old is blessed with this new window of opportunity that is being part of the Drua franchise.

The Suva centre is open about his struggles, saying this is one of the reasons he never gave up.

Vota says watching his mother take care of him and his siblings alone, made him even work harder both in rugby and as a person.

“I think that is my biggest motivation is being raised by a single parent and it has never stopped me from keep moving forward.”

Vota is not new to the Drua, and Vota says he will use his experience in the NRC, to help the team in Super Rugby next year.

“But right now being part chosen to be part of the the Super Rugby competition, it will be a whole new level. We need to follow the process and we need to learn, and we know they are the best.”

Despite getting offers from various overseas clubs, Vota chose to sail with the Drua for the World’s toughest rugby competition.