Vota learns from some of the best

The Vodafone Flying Fijians may have been in camp for over a week but Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota is still star struck.

Vota who is one of the 16 Drua players in the Flying Fijians squad is expected to make the match-day 23 against Tonga on Saturday in the opening round of the Pacific Nations Cup.

The 25 year old from Navuso in Naitasiri is training with some of the world’s best midfielders in the like of Levani Botia, former All Black Seta Tamanivalu and Waisea Nayacalevu.

He says to be part of the national squad is special and to share the training field with world-class players is priceless.

‘Even when I first met them in the camp I was shocked, like I always watch them playing like this time I’m given a chance to play with them and I’ll give my best’.

Fiji hosts Tonga at 3:30pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, however, in the first match, Samoa takes on Australia A at 1pm.

You can watch the PNC Live on FBC Sports channel.