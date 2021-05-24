Vota blessed to be playing against the best

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua center Apisalome Vota is relishing the opportunity to be playing in Super Rugby.

Tomorrow he will get his second start in the number 13 jersey after making his debut last week at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta against the Waratahs.

Vota will be up against Wallabies center Leni Ikitau, however, he knows what to expect after getting a taste of top-level rugby last week.

The 25-year-old says he’s glad to be given another opportunity to run out again for the side against a star-studded Brumbies outfit laced with Wallabies stars.

‘Last week when I ran onto the park it was a new experience and I just can’t imagine myself running there playing some of the best in the world’.

The Fijian Drua faces the Brumbies tomorrow at 3.35pm at the GIO Stadium in Canberra.

You can watch this match live and free on FBC Sports on Walesi.