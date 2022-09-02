Vosailagi out to prove himself

With only four Skipper Cup outings this season, Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors winger Kini Vosailagi is hoping to prove himself as he takes the field tomorrow against Manuma Samoa.

The Nadroga native did not have a solid game time for Suva in the last season but did catch the eye of coach Kele Leawere and knows this is his only chance to make a name for himself.

The Naval officer has been named on the run-on side and says this is a proud moment that he has been waiting for.

“I did not receive much game time last year as it was also my first Skipper Cup, I only played for Navy but this is an opportunity I did not expect. I am grateful to be picked in my first national call.”

Vosailagi says debuting for the Fijian Warriors jumper will only motivate him.

“Only thing I can do is give my all. Being part of the national team, I have learnt a lot of things from other players. I hope this is a start of what I have always been dreaming. A t the end of the day, It is hardwork and that is what I am trying to do every day during training and what I will do on Saturday.”

Vosailagi and the Fijian Warriros will face Manuma Samoa on Saturday at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sport.