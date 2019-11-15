Volivoli ready to don the Suva jumper

Fiji National Men’s 7s rep Suliasi Volivoli says he is willing to prove himself to earn a spot for the Suva side in the Skipper Cup competition.

With a number of experienced players in the capital side, Volivoli is aware of how difficult it will be to secure a spot on the team.

Volivoli along with Fiji 7s reps Alasio Naduva, Terio Tamani and Jiuta Wainiqolo are part of the Suva training squad.

Article continues after advertisement

Volivoli says the aim right now is to secure a spot in this week’s clash against Naitasiri.

“It was hard because there is a lot of experienced players in the Suva team. Like some Flying Fijians, we are contesting for the position. Sometimes it is really hard and I have faith that I can play for the Skipper this year.”

The Capital side will host Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium.

Meanwhile, Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Lautoka to challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy.

The date and venue of the Farebrother challenge is yet to be confirmed.