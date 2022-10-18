Volavola out of northern tour

The Flying Fijians will be heading for their Europe tour next month without fly-half Ben Volavola.

Volavola has been Fiji’s go to man in the number 10 jersey since making his debut in 2015.

The 31 year old has been left out due to a lack of game time for his club according to a statement from the Fiji Rugby Union.

Article continues after advertisement

Players who haven’t been considered due to injury are Seta Tamanivalu, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira and Kitione Salawa.

Head Coach Vern Cotter says they’ve been watching the northern hemisphere players and are quite happy that a lot of them have been getting game time for their respective clubs.

Cotter adds it’s a great opportunity to play the number one team in the world, Ireland, followed by Scotland who is always hard to beat at home while the French Barbarians will be a very tough opponent.

Fiji takes on Scotland at 1am on November 5th at Murrayfield and a week later takes on Ireland in Dublin.

Their last match against the French Barbarians will be played on November 19.