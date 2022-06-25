Volavola boots Nadroga to Farebrother victory

Nadroga has wrestled the Inkk Farebrother Trophy from Jacks Nadi after a narrow 20-19 victory at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

It was Nadroga’s Jack Volavola who saved the side in the 76th minute with a winning penalty kick.

Nadroga ran riot in the first spell with three tries to two, giving the host a good run on their home ground.

The Stallions made their intention known early with fullback Volavola giving them a dream start in just the third minute with a converted try.

Impressive Nadi flanker Ilisoni Galala got his side back in the game with a try in the 12th minute.

However, Nadroga made a comeback, surprising Nadi from the scrum as Joji Kunavula slipped his way out and got a second try.

Volavola was successful with the conversion for a 12- 5 lead.

The Jetsetters struck again through Navitalai Tuilawa who scored in the 37th minute.

With scores locked at 12-all, Nadroga’s Taitusi Lulusini dotted down for the last try of the first half from a powerful scrum.

Volavola missed the conversion but it still gave Nadroga a 17-12 lead at the break.

Peceli Ratu got Nadi back into the game just 15 minutes into the second half.

Ratu made Nadroga pay by charging straight for the try line, beating a few defenders in his way.

Tevita Mociu converted the try to put Nadi in a narrow 19-17 lead.

The two sides battled hard in the second half as the clock ticked.

Pressure got the best of Nadi as an infringement cost them a penalty.

Volavola made no mistake to give a one point lead to his side with only three minutes left.