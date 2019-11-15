Rugby
Volavola and Vakatawa helps Racing 92 beat Munster
January 13, 2020 12:03 pm
Virimi Vakatawa on attack for Racing 92 against Munster [Source: Heineken Champions Cup]
Flying Fijians flyhalf Ben Volavola and Virimi Vakatawa helped their French club Racing 92 beat Munster from Ireland in the Heineken Champions Cup this morning.
Vakatawa who was named Man of the Match also scored a try in their 39-22 win.
👏 Qui ne saute pas n’est pas Racingman ! #RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/8HIFrkGpxy
— Racing 92 (@racing92) January 12, 2020
Racing’s victory means they have qualified for the top eight and will aim to secure a home quarter-final when they travel to take on Saracens of England on Sunday.
In other Champions Cup matches, Leinster thrashed Lyon 42-14 and Northampton beat Benetton 33-20.