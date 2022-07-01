Vodafone launches 28th birthday with Flying Fijians

Vodafone Fiji today launched its 28th birthday campaign in style with some Flying Fijians members and customers.

Hundreds were at the Vodafone triangle in Suva to meet and greet players, Vinaya Habosi, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Mesake Doge, Josua Tuisova and Simione Kuruvoli.

Vodafone chief marketing officer Rajnesh Prasad says they wanted to celebrate Vodafone Fiji’s 28 years of existence by doing something for their customers.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s all about engagement, there’s a lot of excitement amongst people when they see our star players and we were able to get all the star players as part of our birthday celebration to ensure we are able to give something back to our customers in terms of the excitement it generates when they meet players”

From the five players, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Vinaya Habosi have been named in the Vodafone Flying Fijians match day squad to play against Tonga.

Fiji will face Tonga at 3.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

At 1pm, Samoa takes on Australia A at 1pm and you can watch both games on FBC Sports channel.