Vodafone Flying Fijians for PNC

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor [left] with Vodafone Fiji Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad

Our side for the Pacific Nations Cup will be known as the Vodafone Flying Fijians.

This is after Vodafone Fiji secured the naming rights sponsorship only for the PNC.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says the company gets closer to celebrating its 28th birthday, and its commitment to the Flying Fijians adds to the celebrations.

He says they will be in talks to secure naming rights not only for the PNC but for the next three to four years.

“Vodafone Fiji has always been associated with rugby in Fiji and has kept rugby close to our heart. We have been part of Fiji rugby for over two decades and in one form or the other, we’ve always supported development and growth of rugby be in the local or international arena”.

Prasad says apart from the team being named the Vodafone logo will also take up the front of the Flying Fijians jersey.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor extended his gratitude to Vodafone for being a long-time partner and steadfast support.

He adds the partnership will give the Fiji Rugby brand a stronger global presence.

“It just took a phone call from Fiji Rugby for them to agree to come back on board and support the Flying Fijians as the naming rights sponsors for the Flying Fijians and the PNC and that just shows to me the loyalty and commitment, Vodafone Fiji has towards rugby in Fiji.”

O’Connor also highlighted that they still do not have a naming sponsor for the Flying Fijians and the Fijiana in general.

The Flying Fijians will face Tonga, Australia A and Samoa in the PNC which kicks off next weekend at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.