Vodafone Fiji links up with Drua

The Fijian Drua has been boosted with yet another sponsorship with hours left until its debut Super Rugby outing.

Vodafone Fiji has jumped on board the Drua vuvale, signing a two-year sponsorship deal.

The Vodafone logo will appear on the Drua’s playing shorts.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn thanked the telecommunication company for having confidence in the Drua.

Vodafone Fiji Acting Chief Marketing Officer, Shailendra Prasad says they are honored to be part of the Drua’s historic journey onto Super Rugby Pacific.

Prasad says Vodafone has exciting plans for the Drua and they will bring their cutting edge technology and product range to assist the Fijian franchise to success.