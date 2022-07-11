Vital few days for Flying Fijians

[File Photo]

The Vodafone Flying Fijians may have brought trouble upon themselves on the weekend against Australia A in the Pacific Nations Cup but Head Coach Vern Cotter believes the positive thing is they live to fight another week.

Cotter says he would be really disappointed if that was their last match but fortunately that’s not the case.

He adds Samoa is a quality side and Fiji just can’t turn up on the day and win Test matches.

Article continues after advertisement

The national coach says the next few days are critical for the side as some tough decisions will have to be made.

“We generate so much positive power play and then we make simple errors so I don’t know why we make the game more difficult and have to sit through an embarrassing review, we need to be more proactive in how we attack the week and define the objective and go for it.”

Fiji takes on Samoa at 3:30pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the first match at 12pm, Tonga faces Australia A and you can watch both games LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.