Violence shouldn’t define our love for rugby says Bolabiu

Former World Rugby referee James Bolabiu has spoken out on the alleged assault of referee Peni Talemaivalagi by Naitasiri under 19 player Keresi Maya last weekend.

In a statement Bolabiu says we should never let that one punch and violence define us and our love for the game of rugby.

However, Bolabiu says it’s rather a time to reflect on whatever role we play as a player, spectator, and team or match officials.

The former referee welcomes Naitasiri Rugby Union’s approach in their statement yesterday and thanked them for it.

Bolabiu adds he spoke to Talemaivalagi and arranged the best counselling services available for his mental recovery that only a referee would understand.

He adds he will continue to support the referees in the country and would like to see more on the international stage.

Bolabiu is urging everyone involved in the sport to promote and uphold the true spirit of the game and its core values which are good sportsmanship, integrity, solidarity, passion, enjoyment, discipline and a very important one is Respect.

The 37-year-old says this is what makes the sport so special and define the game and also Fiji Rugby.