Rugby

Vidiri passes on

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 6:20 pm
[Source: Newshub]

Former Fiji 7s, Flying Fijians and All Blacks winger Joeli Vidiri has passed away.

Tributes are starting to flood social media following news of Vidiri’s passing today.

His former club the Blues announced this afternoon the passing of their legend, aged 48.

Article continues after advertisement

In an official Facebook post, the club said the term ‘G.O.A.T’ is used frequently these days, more than it should.

However, in the case of Joeli the title truly fits.

The club said he was one of the greatest Blues and Fijian players of all time.

During his career, he amassed 62 games, scored 43 tries, and won two Championships for the Blues.

Vidiri moved to New Zealand in 1994 and played for the Auckland Blues in the Super 12 competition in 1996.

He only managed to play two Tests for the All Blacks in 1998.

In 2001 he was diagnosed with a kidney illness and placed on dialysis treatment like his fellow Auckland Blues winger Jonah Lomu.

The former Queen Victoria School student had the record for most tries scored in one Super Rugby match scoring four against the Bulls, a record which has since been broken when the late Sean Wainui scored five tries against the Waratahs last year.


[Source: Jacob McDonald]

