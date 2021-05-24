Home

Rugby

Veterans tell of teams rivalry

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 1:53 pm
Waisake Tuisese.

A good number of Nadroga and Naitasiri veterans are at Naluwai grounds today to witness the Farebrother clash between the two teams.

The rivalry history between the two teams runs back to 24 years ago when Naitasiri snatched the coveted trophy from Nakuruvakarua in 1998.

Just a year after, it was Nadroga’s turn to challenge for the Farebrother and the teams met at Naluwai ground.

Waisake Tuisese (From Left), and Kini Kiliraki. 

Veteran and former Naitasiri captain Waisake Tuisese says Nadroga was and is always a tough opponent but when playing at the home ground the Highlanders play for so much more than the trophy.

Tuisese captained the 1998 side and played at second five-eight in 1999.

For Nadroga veteran Ilaitia Nabewa the loss 24 years ago is a wound still fresh.

He says the team worked hard to get the trophy from Nadi in 1995, only to lose it years later not only once but twice to Naitasiri.

Nabewa featured for Nadroga in the 1999 Farebrother clash at Naluwai.

He says from his experience of playing Naitasiri at home, the hosts will always play with so much honour and integrity for its people and vanua.

The two teams clash at 3 pm.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.