Veterans return for Oceania Women’s rugby

Key veterans such as Bitila Tawake, Rusila Nagasau, Asinate Serevi, Iris Verebalavu, and Jade Coates are returning to the Vodafone Fijiana 15s team for the 2025 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s will enter this year’s championship as defending champions.

The tournament will again see Fiji face off against traditional Pacific rivals Tonga and Samoa, serving as a crucial build-up to the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup.

The squad is a strong blend of seasoned players, many of whom participated in last year’s Oceania Championship and the recent Test match against the Wallaroos, alongside exciting new talent making their debut in the national setup.

Meanwhile the SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 side will kick start their Oceania Championship campaign this Wednesday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Reds this Saturday for the last round of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will also air LIVE on FBC Sports.

