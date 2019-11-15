Veteran player proud of Naitasiri’s progress in Skipper Cup

The return to the Naitasiri Rugby team is a long awaited one for Apenisa Waqawai.

After being out of the sport for more than three years due to injuries and work commitments, the 30-year-old is keeping a low-key in the 2020 Skipper Cup competition.

The Nawairuku, Ra native says it is the love of the sport that has always pushed him into making a comeback.

This year he took a leap of faith and decided to try out for the Highlanders.

Waqawai says the team has changed compared to what it was back in 2013.

“There has been a big change, there are a lot of young guns coming up and they have really stepped up. Compared to the last few years we had a lot of old players playing and it is really hard for us to communicate with them. But now it is easy that we have a lot of young players we mingle and the message is passed easily from the coaches to the players.”

Waqawai began playing for the Naitasiri side in 2013 and took a break in 2016.

Meanwhile in the Skipper Cup this week Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Other games on Saturday will wee Suva hosting Nadroga at ANZ Stadium at 3.30 pm and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

The Suva/Nadroga match will be aired LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

On Friday, Nadi meets Yasawa at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.