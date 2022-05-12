Veteran Bogidraumainadave in Japan’s Test squad

A Fijian has been named in Japan’s 23 member squad for the Test matches against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s and the Wallaroos.

Fiji born Japanese rugby veteran Mateitoga Bogidraumainadave continues her trade in rugby at the age of 37.

The Somosomo in Taveuni lass has been the go-to woman for the Japanese women’s team since joining in 2011.

She is primed to play a big role in Japan’s clash against the Fijiana at 5 this afternoon.

Laite as she is known in Japan helped the side return to the World Sevens Series in 2017 after dismissing South Africa in the final of the qualifier.

She also helped Japan qualify for the 2016 Women’s World Cup after a lapse of 23 years.

You can watch the Fijiana 15s vs Japan test match live on FBC Sports.