Delailoa penalty secures Koroturaga title for Eastern Saints

Eastern Saints have been crowned the winners of the Digicel Koroturaga Challenge after defeating Fresh’et Navy Whites 20-17 at Suva’s Albert Park today.

Both teams were tied at 17-all at the full-time mark.

It was Sakiusa Delailoa who starred for the Saints kicking a penalty at the second spell of extra-time to give them the win.

Article continues after advertisement

Saints Flanker Usaia Tupou gave them the lead after scoring a brace of tries in the first quarter of the game to give them a 12-nil lead.

The Saints continued their scoring momentum and pushed through the experience Navy forwards that had the likes of Livai Natave, Joseva Nasaroa and Viliame Baravi.

Serupepeli Waqalevu budged through the Navy defense to score another for the Saints and give them a considerable 17-nil lead.

This was short-lived as they suffered a blow with a red card to Angelo Smith for a dangerous tackle.

Navy took advantage of this and was able to score their first goal just before the halftime mark to Baravi as they trailed 5-17.

Navy made a comeback in the second half with Maikeli Cakacaka adding another for the Whites to close the gap 10-17.

Navy failed to maintain discipline and copped another yellow card to Taniela Goneva and a red card to try scorer Cakacaka.

Navy fought hard to score another try from Benidito Koroi and the conversion from Samuela Bainivalu tied the scores at 17-17.

The Eastern Saints stretched the Navy defence and was awarded a penalty after a high tackle by Navy on Waisale Vesikula.

Delailoa in front of the post easily converted the crucial penalty to secure the victory.