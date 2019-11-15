Home

TC YASA
More game time with Tier One nations: Cotter

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 16, 2020 4:10 pm

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter wants more game time with tier one nations before the next World Cup.

With the Flying Fijians confirmed to play the All Blacks and Ireland next year, this will be a game-changer for Cotter since this will be Fiji’s first test against the three-time world champions in a decade.

Cotter says getting more game time would mean the Flying Fijians will know where they stand in terms of performance.

“We are in the process of talking with and seeing what they can do. We obviously want more games with Tier 1 nations and it is something that we would want to test ourselves. We can train all we like but the game is where you will get your value from your performance in the whole 80-minutes and that is where we get your value. If we can get more games there, we as coaches, the more we get the better we will be.”

The Flying Fijians are in group C and will again play Australia and Wales in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Another two teams will make up the pool from Europe One and a qualifier winner.

