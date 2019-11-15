Vern Cotter impressed with players performance in Skipper

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter is impressed with the level of competition and support shown in the Skipper Cup competition.

Making his analysis of the past two rounds, Cotter says the players hold pride in the competition with immense talent and skills shown so far.

“When I am able to watch the Skipper Cup and the Farebrother trophy so I have enjoyed watching it and all I can say about the players is that there is a lot of enthusiasm and I love the crowd’s occasion as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

The new Flying Fijians Head Coach adds teams are also on the ground identifying potential players for the Flying Fijians squad.

“The first requirement is going to be a physical requirement. We now that international rugby is a step up and we need to have players who work hard and be prepared physically to meet the challenges of these teams especially if we meet against like England, Wales and Ireland in November, we need to be happy physically.”

Meanwhile, round three of Skipper Cup kicks off in two hours’ time with Naitasiri taking on Namosi in the Farebrother challenge at Thompson Park, Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park and Tailevu meets Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Suva/Nadi match will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

All games kick-off at 3pm.

In the women’s matches Tailevu edged Nadroga 34-32, Suva thrashed Nadi 64-5 and Naitasiri thumped Namosi 33-10.