Veremalua will not compete in 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games

Former Fiji Airways national men’s 7s forward Jasa Veremalua has revealed he will not compete at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now that the event has been moved to 2021.

Veremalua, who was part of the Fiji 7s team that won gold with at the Rio 2016 Olympics, says he would have made himself available for the Games had they not been postponed due to COVID-19.

The 32-year-old now believes that younger stars should be given a chance to prove themselves.

Now playing rugby union for Major League Rugby (MLR) side San Diego Legion, the flanker will be 33-years-old by the time the Games start on July 23, 2021.

Veremalua has acknowledged that the postponement of sport will give upcoming players the chance to prepare well for Tokyo.

The former Fiji 7s star has advised the current national 7s squad to give their time and mind to training.

Veremalua made his debut for Fiji at the 2013 Wellington Sevens in New Zealand.

Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at Rio 2016, with Fiji’s gold their first medal of any color from any sport.

[Source: Inside the Games]