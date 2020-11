Veremalua features in his first Skipper semifinal

Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist Jasa Veremalua will feature in his first Skipper Cup semifinals against Naitasiri today.

The robust forward has been included in the much anticipated clash that will determine which team of the two will make to next week’s final.

Meanwhile veteran fullback Apisalome Waqatabu will miss out today after suffering an injury after their match against Lautoka last weekend.

Veremalua has been included in the forwards alongside Timoci Sauvoli, Ratu Naisa Navuma, Taniela Vatunicoko, Josaia Cokaibusa, Naelesoni Nasokitabua, Eremasi Radrodro and Jone Navori.

In the backline has the likes of Sakiusa Gavidi, Peni Kedralevu, Napolioni Nalaga, Iferemi Tovilevu, Mesake Tuinamena, Panapasa Qeruqeru and Lisala Hugavou.

Naitasiri host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm tomorrow while Suva plays Namosi at 3pm at ANZ Stadium in another semifinal.

Also at the ANZ Stadium, Suva takes on Lautoka in the women’s semifinal and Nadroga plays the capital city’s under-19.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri host defending women’s champion Tailevu and Namosi takes on Nadi in the under-19.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the Suva/Namosi match will air on FBC Sports channel.

The women’s semifinals will be aired LIVE as well.

Nadroga Team

1. Timoci Sauvoli

2. Ratu Naisa Navuma

3. Taniela Vatunicoko

4. Josaia Cokaibusa

5. Naelesoni Nasokitabua

6. Jasa Veremalua

7. Eremasi Radrodro

8. Jone Navori

9. Sakiusa Gavidi

10. Peni Kedralevu

11. Napolioni Nalaga

12. Iferemi Tovilevu

13. Mesake Tuinamena

14. Panapasa Qeruqeru

15. Lisala Hugavou

Reserves;

16. Jonetani Kunavula

17. Mosese Gavidi

18. Ratu Wame Waqanaceva

19. Samisoni Navatu

20. Naiqama Salakibulu

21. Emosi Vucago

22. Jiuta Lutumailagi

23. Sakiusa Gavidi.