Venues confirmed for Fiji and All Blacks tests

There’s now confirmation from the Fiji Rugby Union that the Flying Fijians will play two test matches against the All Blacks.

The two tests has been confirmed for July 10th and 17th in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says they had a productive discussion with counterparts from New Zealand Rugby and are set to play the three time champions after a lapse of 10 years.

O’Connor says FRU is excited at the opportunity to play the All Blacks in two tests in July.

Last week O’Connor confirmed that their main priority was the safety of everyone involved in the context of what Fiji is going through due to the pandemic.