Rugby

Venue set for Drua clash

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 4:50 pm
The final touch-ups being done at the ANZ Stadium

After weeks of planning and preparation for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s first-ever home game, the venue, ANZ Stadium is all set for the clash.

Thousands of fans are expected to gather in Suva on Saturday as the Drua take on the Highlanders.

The final touch-ups are being done as the Fiji Sports Council is ready to get the show on the road.

Article continues after advertisement


The final touch-ups being done at the ANZ Stadium

Sports Council Operations Manager, Eleina McDonalds says the team on the ground has been working hard to provide the best seating arrangements for patrons.

McDonald says for this game there will be different entries for specific ticket holders.

“There are two gates of entry and gate one is the front of the ANZ Stadium and we’re discussing how we will demarcate that that will be accessible for grandstand and the bronze north and the Matasawa $40 ticket section. What we want to encourage is the gate two entry which is off Queen Elizabeth drive and that’s where our concrete embankment $70 plus silver patrons and our south bronze which is the grass embankment seaside will enter from”.


The final touch-ups being done at the ANZ Stadium

Tickets are still available at the Fiji Sports Council, selected Jacks of Fiji and Post Fiji outlets.

The Drua will host the Highlanders at 4:35pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.


The final touch-ups being done at the ANZ Stadium

