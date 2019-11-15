Venue change for Fiji and France Autumn Nations Cup match

The Flying Fijians are now confirmed to take on France in its first Autumn Nations Cup match at Rabine Stadium in Vannes on November 15th.

According to French media reports, the venue has been changed to allow 5000 fans to watch the match.

Fiji played at the venue against USA in 2014 and Japan in 2016 as part of its November tours.

Article continues after advertisement

The match was initially scheduled for Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint-Etienne, however, Vannes has been confirmed to host the match.

Fiji play France at 3am on the 15th of next month.

They will then meet Italy on the 21st and the last match against Scotland at Murrayfield on the 28th of November.

Fiji recorded their first victory over France when they beat Les Bleus 21-14 in Paris during the 2018 autumn internationals.

France and Fiji have contested a total of 10 rugby test matches since their first meeting in 1964. France have won nine of those matches, whilst Fiji have only managed the one win