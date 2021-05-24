Veitokani set to join Drua soon

Tailevu fly-half Alivereti Veitokani is expected to join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua soon.

Veitokani is part of the wider Drua set-up but has been out due to his injury.

The Drua had initially announced that together with the Fiji Rugby Union, they will organize for Veitokani’s assessment and rehabilitation.

This as he is slated to join the team in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

If the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student joins he will surely bolster the fly-half position alongside Teti Tela.

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they’re still sorting out the logistics for Veitokani’s arrival.

“He is on his way, we are in the process of sorting out the paperwork for him to arrive necessary for him to arrive. The issue also is the evacuation out of Lake Ainsworth which has upset some plans but at the same time he’s definitely on his way.”

Veitokani is also part of the Tailevu Rugby Union set-up and according to coach Samisoni Baikeitoga, he’s recovering well.

Byrne says they should get an update on his arrival in the coming days.

The Drua continues its preparation for another big clash on Saturday against the Brumbies at 9.45pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports.