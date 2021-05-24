Veitokani joins Drua camp

Tailevu fly-half Alivereti Veitokani has joined the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Veitokani who is still undergoing rehab was with the team during their first training run at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The 29-year-old who has a strapped knee was at the sideline with the team’s Head of Physiotherapist William Koong.

Article continues after advertisement

His knee injury had kept him out of the squad since the team went to Australia in November last year.

Veitokani is part of the wider squad and was slated to join the team in the 2023 Super Rugby season.

Earlier this month the Drua confirmed they were sorting his travel logistics to join the team at their base camp in Lennox Head, Australia.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student was expected to feature for Tailevu in a few Skipper Cup games this year before joining the Drua but this did not eventuate.

Our Drua will be officially welcomed tonight at 7 at the Fiji Museum in Suva.

They will face the Highlanders on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4.35pm.