Veidreyaki passes away

Former national sevens coach and Lautoka Rugby Union mentor Peni Veidreyaki has passed away.

The 69-year-old dies in Lautoka earlier this week after a short illness.

Veidreyaki had coached the national sevens team to the first World Sevens Series in 1999 to 2000.

Details regarding the late Veidreyaki’s funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.