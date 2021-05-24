Vatubua scores for Pau, Tuimaba red-carded

Former Flying Fijian centre Jale Vatubua scored a try for Pau to secure them a 29-14 win against USA Perpigan this morning.

Vatubua scored in the 72nd minute finding touch in the opposition’s territory.

The sides ended 9-all at halftime with Olympian Aminiasi Tuimaba red-carded for a high tackle on Tristan Tedder.

In other matches, Brive beat Stade Francais 19-12, Lyon lost to Bordeauz Begles 15-20, Montpellier defeated La Rochelle 21-11, Stade.

Toulousain beat Biarritz Olympique 17-11.