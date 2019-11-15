Vatubua ruled out for Flying Fijians

The Flying Fijians have been dealt with another major blow ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Inside centre, Jale Vatubua will not be part of the tournament.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says Vatubua has asked if he could be excused due to personal reasons.

However, O’Connor says they named 32 players which means Vatubua’s position is covered.

29-year-old Vatubua has 19 caps with the Flying Fijians since his debut in 2017.

Vatubua is the second player initially named being ruled out after Semi Radradra.

With France heading into a new COVID-19 lockdown starting tonight, O’Connor says they have been assured by relevant authorities that the Flying Fijians will still be able to prepare for the tournament.

O’Connor adds the local players and Frank Lomani who left on Tuesday has joined the team.

The Flying Fijians are in pool B for the Autumn Nations Cup with France, Scotland and Italy.

Fiji takes on France on Sunday 15th November, before playing Italy on the 21st and then Scotland in Murrayfield on the 28th of November.