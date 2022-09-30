Vasuturaga plays for her children

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s front-rower Bulou Vasuturaga is one of the few tireless working mothers in the team striving to do better for their children.

The mother of three has had to struggle between being a mum and a professional player but she rose above her struggles to make Fijiana’s World Cup dream a reality.

Vasuturaga says things were tough from the beginning but held on for her kids.

“I want to be a good role model and to show them that anything is possible if you have God with you and to have that motivation from my kids, is a real blessing.”

She adds her coaches played a huge role in her growth, pushing her to her limits and was given a chance to play for Fiji in the Oceania Rugby Championship and now the World Cup.

Vasuturaga is optimistic that although Fijiana comes from a small Pacific Island on the map, they will give big teams a good run for their money.

Fiji faces England next Saturday at 3.45pm at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.