Vanua match as Super Rugby curtain raiser 

Brian Thorburn visits Churchill park, the Drua and Chiefs match venue.

Home sides Lautoka and Yasawa’s Vodafone Vanua Championship clash will be the curtain raiser to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Super Rugby Pacific match on Saturday at Churchill Park.

This has been confirmed today by Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn after visiting the game’s venue today.

He says the two teams will even have their own changing rooms.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve also created a big dressing room out the back for both of the teams in the curtain raiser, Lautoka vs Yasawa, separated by a dividing wall so they’ll go change there for the curtain raiser that goes on immediately before the main game allowing for a window where the Fijiana to be presented to the crowd.”

Together with the Lautoka City Council, they’re trying to make many improvements to Churchill Park as possible in a short time.

Over 50% of tickets have been sold and Thorburn believes there’ll be a real buzz in the Sugar City on Saturday.

There’ll be a food court at Churchill Park plus other activities on the day which fans will enjoy.

The Drua hosts the Chiefs at 3 pm on Saturday at Churchill Park.