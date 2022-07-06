Vanua Championship final moved, Bua to appeal

[File Photo]

The Vodafone Vanua Championship final between Yasawa and Macuata will not be held this week as scheduled.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union as Bua Rugby Union will appeal the FRU’s decision regarding the northerners’ complaint against Yasawa after its loss in the semifinal last Saturday.

Bua complained about two unregistered players playing for Yasawa, however, FRU made the decision based on the Vanua Championship Terms of Participation.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the Vanua Championships TOP is silent on whether a Skipper Cup union player can play in the tier two competition in a season.

“The TOP is very specific to both competitions, it doesn’t cover cross competitions so you playing for Skipper union what happens if you play for Vodafone Vanua, it just says you cannot represent two unions in the Skipper Cup in a season, that’s where it ends.”

According to O’Connor this latest case has exposed an area which needs to be tightened.

“As we prepare for the next season, we learn and make sure that this complaint doesn’t or is not repeated anytime in the future.”

Bua’s appeal will now be heard by World Rugby Judicial Officer Ana Tuiketei.

FRU will announce the new Vanua Cup final date soon.