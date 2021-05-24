Vancouver 7s top eight confirmed

The top eight teams for the Vancouver 7s in Canada have been confirmed after the pool games.

Our side will play France in the first Cup quarterfinal at 5:40am.

In the second match, World Series leaders South Africa faces an improved Samoa 7s outfit at 6:02am.

Argentina and England will face off at 6:24am while New Zealand and Australia meet in the last quarterfinal.

The Cup semifinal will start at 9:44am and main final at 12:58pm.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side won all their pool games.

Fiji defeated England 27-12 before thrashing Kenya 38-7 and managed to beat USA 33-12 in the last group match.