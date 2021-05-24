Rugby
Vancouver 7s top eight confirmed
April 17, 2022 2:15 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The top eight teams for the Vancouver 7s in Canada have been confirmed after the pool games.
Our side will play France in the first Cup quarterfinal at 5:40am.
In the second match, World Series leaders South Africa faces an improved Samoa 7s outfit at 6:02am.
Argentina and England will face off at 6:24am while New Zealand and Australia meet in the last quarterfinal.
The Cup semifinal will start at 9:44am and main final at 12:58pm.
Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side won all their pool games.
Fiji defeated England 27-12 before thrashing Kenya 38-7 and managed to beat USA 33-12 in the last group match.
Stellar Sunday in store 🏉#HSBC7s | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/VGcyfBYS2V
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 17, 2022
