Valetini to start, Beale returns

Rob Valetini has been named in the Wallabies starting line-up against England tomorrow.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has made some changes to the side, confirming that Kurtley Beale will make his starting return at fullback.

Beale replaces Jordan Petaia who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

This pushes Andrew Kellaway back to his usual position on the wing.

Rennie has been forced to change starting props after regular starters Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou were ruled out of the Test with concussion symptoms.

James Slipper will make the switch to tight-head with Angus Bell elevated to the starting side.

It will mark the first time Slipper has started in the position at the international level since 2012 against New Zealand, having played there for the Brumbies during Super Rugby AU

Alaalatoa and Tupou’s unavailability sees Tom Robertson and new Wallaby Ollie Hoskins added to the side.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]