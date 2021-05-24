Valetini starts for Brumbies against Drua

Rob Valetini has been named in the starting line-up for the ACT Brumbies in their clash against the Fijian Drua on Saturday.

Brumbies Head Coach, Dan McKellar says they have rotated some players this week after a hard-fought game against the Western Force last week.

McKellar says they know they have to be more accurate this week against the Drua.

Nic White will have an important role to play as the halfback finisher with the exciting addition of Chris Feauai-Sautia as the potential Brumbies debutant and Jesse Mogg completing the Brumbies selection for round two.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3.35pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Brumbies team:

1. James Slipper

2. Lachlan Lonergan

3. Allan Alaalatoa (c)

4. Darcy Swain

5. Nick Frost

6. Rob Valetini

7. Rory Scott

8. Pete Samu

9. Ryan Lonergan

10. Noah Lolesio

11. Andy Muirhead

12. Irae Simone

13. Len Ikitau

14. Tom Wright

15. Tom Banks

Replacements

16. Billy Pollard

17. Scott Sio

18. Tom Ross

19. Ed Kennedy

20. Jahrome Brown

21. Nic White

22. Chris Feauai-Sautia*

23. Jesse Mogg

Source: Brumbies.com