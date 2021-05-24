Rugby
Valetini starts for Brumbies against Drua
February 24, 2022 12:56 pm
Rob Valetini
Rob Valetini has been named in the starting line-up for the ACT Brumbies in their clash against the Fijian Drua on Saturday.
Brumbies Head Coach, Dan McKellar says they have rotated some players this week after a hard-fought game against the Western Force last week.
McKellar says they know they have to be more accurate this week against the Drua.
Nic White will have an important role to play as the halfback finisher with the exciting addition of Chris Feauai-Sautia as the potential Brumbies debutant and Jesse Mogg completing the Brumbies selection for round two.
Saturday’s game kicks off at 3.35pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
Brumbies team:
1. James Slipper
2. Lachlan Lonergan
3. Allan Alaalatoa (c)
4. Darcy Swain
5. Nick Frost
6. Rob Valetini
7. Rory Scott
8. Pete Samu
9. Ryan Lonergan
10. Noah Lolesio
11. Andy Muirhead
12. Irae Simone
13. Len Ikitau
14. Tom Wright
15. Tom Banks
Replacements
16. Billy Pollard
17. Scott Sio
18. Tom Ross
19. Ed Kennedy
20. Jahrome Brown
21. Nic White
22. Chris Feauai-Sautia*
23. Jesse Mogg
Source: Brumbies.com