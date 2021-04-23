Home

Rugby

Valetini re-signs with Brumbies

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 4, 2021 10:37 am
Rob Valetini has re-signed with Rugby Australia and the Brumbies [Source: Brumbies/Twitter]

Wallabies forward Rob Valetini has re-signed with Rugby Australia and the Brumbies.

The 22 year old with links to Fiji will remain with Australia rugby until the end of the 2023 World Cup.

Valetini who was born in Melbourne, was man of the match during the Brumbies 22-9 win over the Western Force in the Super Rugby AU semifinal last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to RUGBY Australia, Valetini says he couldn’t be happier to be calling the Brumbies home for at least two more years.

He made his debut for the Wallabies in 2019 against Samoa and Head Coach Dave Rennie says it’s incredibly pleasing to re-sign a player of Valetini’s potential.

Rennie says Valetini’s contribution with or without the ball is impressive and that’s exciting for the Wallabies moving forward.

