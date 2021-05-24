Valetini scores classy try in Brumbies Victory

A Rob Valetini classic helped the Brumbies take down a New Zealand opponent for a second straight week.

The side knocked off the Hurricanes 42-25.

Valetini’s 33rd-minute classic came after he kicked the ball from his ownhalf, burned off two Hurricanes opponents and finished off with his outstretched hand.

Having gone behind early in the second half, the Brumbies’ rolling maul produced a try for Lachie Lonergan before flanker Jahrome Brown capitalized on beautiful team play.

They looked to have broken the Hurricanes’ back some minutes later when smart play from Nic White allowed Tom Banks to cross for a 35-20 lead.

Hurricanes substitute Billy Proctor pulled some points back 14 minutes from time but the Brumbies sealed victory late as Hudson Creighton broke through to score.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]