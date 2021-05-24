Home

Valetini in Brumbies history book

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 12:44 pm
Rob Valetini

Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini became one of the youngest players in Brumbies history to reach his 50th game for the club.

Valetini brought his games up to 50 for the Brumbies in Saturday’s match against the Queensland Reds.

The 23-year-old goes down in the club’s history books having made his debut as a teenager in 2018.

Valetini will bring it up to 51 if he makes the run-on squad against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this Saturday.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 9.45pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

