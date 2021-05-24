Home

Rugby

Valetini faces two-match ban

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 28, 2021 12:48 pm
Rob Valetini shown the red card for his high tackle against Wales [Source: Rugby.com.au]

Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini is set to feature in the Super Rugby Pacific opener after a two-match ban for his high tackle against Wales last week.

Valetini was sent off in the 14th minute during the Wallabies’ 29-28 defeat after collecting Wales lock Adam Beard in the head.

After appearing in front of the World Rugby’s Disciplinary Committee, they deemed the incident to be worthy of the red card and reckless.

Article continues after advertisement

This sees the 24-year-old handed a six-week ban, which will be reduced to two on account of his clean record and if he completes a Head Contact Process Coaching Intervention.

However, this sees Valetini miss their opening trials against the Waratahs and a Brumbies development side, however, he will feature for the Brumbies against Moana Pasifika in February.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

