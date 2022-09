Rob Valetini

Rob Valetini will start at blindside flanker in the Wallabies second Bledisloe Test against the All Blacks on Saturday.

Valetini switches from his usual position at number eight with the return of back-rower Harry Wilson.

Marika Koroibete maintains his position at the wing.

Saturday’s clash will take place at Eden Park at 7.05pm.

New Zealand won the first Test edging Australia 39-37.



[Source: Wallabies/Twitter]