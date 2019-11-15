Valemei back at training with the Raiders

Fijian born winger Semi Valemei has resumed full training with the Canberra Raiders.

Valemei was out for three weeks after sustaining a knee injury in round 12 of the NRL following their 14-12 win over the Cowboys.

As reported on Raiders.com, Valemei has recovered from the injury and is available for selection.

The Raiders will take on the Roosters on Saturday at 9.35pm and this match will be shown live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

Other games on Saturday sees the Bulldogs facing the Titans at 5pm followed by the Sea Eagles playing the West Tigers at 7.30pm

The Panthers and the Broncos will open round 17 on Thursday with at 9.50pm.

On Friday the Knights face the Sharks at 8pm and the Storm take on the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Eels facing the Roosters at 6.05pm and the match will be shown live and exclusive in FBC Sports.

At 8.30pm the Dragons meet the Cowboys.