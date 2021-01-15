Vakatawa's in-goal howler costs Racing 92

Racing 92’s star centre Virimi Vakatawa went from hero to zero briefly after costing a much-needed try in his side’s 29-23 loss to Toulon in the Top 14 yesterday.

The blunder occurred as Vakatawa casually jogged into the in-goal, failing to put the ball down quickly as Toulon winger Gabin Villiere snuck up behind him.

The ball was dislodged in the tackle and bounced over the dead-ball line.

Toulon drew level 20-20 on the stroke of halftime and the would-be try came after brilliant lead-up work from Racing’s winger Teddy Thomas, who drew three Toulon players before throwing a basketball-style offload back inside over the top to Vakatawa.

Vakatawa’s missed try could have made the difference in the end, as Racing 92 lost by six points.