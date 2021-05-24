Vakatawa's double gives Racing the win

Fiji-born Virimi Vakatawa scored a double for Racing 92 to give them a 45-25 win over Castres in the Top 14 competition last night.

But the power and speed of Racing allowed the teammates of Vakatawa, to unfold during the second act and finally win by a wide margin.

Other tries for Racing were from Wenceslas Lauret, Teddy Baubigny, and Henry Chavancy.

Maxime Machenaud was impeccable on foot converting all the tries.

On the Castres side, Antoine Zeghdar scored two tries while Julien Dumora was at the end of a nice pass at the foot of Botica.

Geoffrey Palis also gave himself a try in the 53nd.