Vakatawa makes France Six Nations squad

Fiji born Virimi Vakatawa has again made the French squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

France coach Fabian Galthie announced his 37 member squad this morning which includes Vakatawa and three uncapped players.

Vakatawa who made his debut in 2016 against Italy has played 27 times for France.

Missing from the squad is Alivereti Raka who last played for Les Bleus at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

French star and Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack miss out because of injury.

Meanwhile, Racing 92’s exciting young wing Donovan Taofifenua is one of three new players along with prop George-Henri Colombe and Stade Francais centre Julien Delbouis.

France is due to play their opening Six Nations game against Italy in Rome on February 7 although a meeting is set to be held tomorrow to discuss the plans for the tournament within the current Covid-19 protocols.

France 37-man squad

Forwards: Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Pierre Bourgarit, Camille Chat, Georges-Henri Colombe, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Hassane Kolingar, Julien Marchand, Bernard Le Roux, Killian Geraci, Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua, Baptiste Pesenti, Swan Rebbadj, Gregory Alldritt, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Dylan Cretin, Selevasio Tolofua, Anthony Jelonch

Backs: Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert, Louis Carbonel, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Arthur Vincent, Julien Delbouis, Damian Penaud, Teddy Thomas, Gabin Villiere, Donovan Taofifenua, Anthony Bouthier, Brice Dulin, Thomas Ramos