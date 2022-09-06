Vakatawa forced to retire on medical grounds

Fiji-born France rugby center Virimi Vakatawa has been forced to retire for medical reasons according to his club Racing 92.

Vakatawa did not play in Sunday’s Top 14 season-opening win against Castres.

In a statement this morning, his club, Racing 92 said that the French National Rugby League (LNR) had demanded the 30-year-old’s retirement.

The club said they’ve been informed of the decision of the LNR’s medical committee to forbid Vakatawa from continuing his career in France.

According to Racing 92, they’re particularly saddened by the news, but give their full support to Vakatawa and have immediately put in place all the arrangements to accompany its emblematic player as best as possible in these particularly difficult moments.

Vakatawa’s club will hold a news conference tomorrow, which France coach Fabien Galthie will attend.

The 30-year-old has won 32 caps and last played a Test match for France in the victory over Japan in July.

He struggled with a knee injury last season and did not feature in his country’s Six Nations Grand Slam win earlier this year.