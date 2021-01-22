Vakatawa dropped from Six Nations squad

One of the best centers in the rugby world, Virimi Vakatawa has not been named in the final France 2021 Six Nations Squad.

The Naitasiri man has been left out due to injury.

Yesterday the France rugby union decided that they would reduce the squad from 37 to 31 players as to set up a viable bubble to avoid COVID-19 contaminations.

Along with Vakatawa, Camille Chat and Thomas Ramos are also out through injury.

France will play Italy in its first match on Sunday at 2:15am.